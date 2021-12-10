PM Modi participates in first Summit for Democracy at Prez Biden’s invitation

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today participated in the first Summit for Democracy at US President Joe Biden’s invitation. This virtual Summit envisages participation of leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector. Sources said this closed-door Session saw interventions from 12 select countries, including India.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Modi recalled that exactly on this date 75 years ago, India’s Constituent Assembly had held its first session. He highlighted India’s civilizational ethos as one of the original sources of democracy. Mr Modi said that the democratic spirit, including respect for rule of law and pluralistic ethos, is ingrained in Indians. He added that the Indian Diaspora carries it too, and contributes to economic well-being and social harmony of their adopted homes.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for democratic countries to deliver on values enshrined in their constitutions. He also outlined sensitivity, accountability, participation and reform orientation as four pillars of Indian democratic governance. He stressed that principles of democracy should also guide global governance. He also said that technology companies should contribute to preserving open and democratic societies, given technology’s ability to impact democracy positively or negatively.

Sources said, as a special gesture, Prime Minister Modi was invited to participate in the main Leaders’ Plenary Session hosted by the US President. Tomorrow, Mr Modi will deliver India’s national statement at the Summit.