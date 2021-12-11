India condemns terrorist attack on convoy of UN Mission in Mali
UNHCR expresses grave concern at migration of Afghan people to neighbouring countries

United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR has expressed grave concern at the migration of Afghan people to neighbouring countries. It has warned that the economic collapse of Afghanistan would add to the woes of the people there and trigger a massive wave of migration to the neighbouring and world countries.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told the Security Council that Taliban and the international community need to adopt ways and means to meet this challenge. He said that the Taliban should deliver on the all-important issues of the rights of women, women at work, rights of minorities while international community should be concerned about the needs of the citizens there.

UN and other humanitarian organization have underlined the need to reach out to the people in Afghanistan amidst the deterioration of living conditions. Thousands of Afghans still lack access to proper shelter in the harsh winters and a shattered economy has compounded their woes.

خبرنامہ

“اردو کے فروغ کیلئے”ہم ایک ہیں

بھوپالاردو کے درپیش حالات کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ”ہم ایک ہیں“ک ...

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

