Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canada plans to recognise Palestinian State at UN in September

Jul 31, 2025

AMN/ WEB DEK

Canada is planning to recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations in September, becoming the third G7 nation to make such an announcement in recent days. However, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the decision would depend on key democratic reforms, including the Palestinian Authority holding elections next year without the involvement of Hamas. His comments came just a day after the United Kingdom declared it would recognise a Palestinian state in September, unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire and meets other conditions. France made a similar announcement last week.

So far, nearly 150 of the 193 United Nations member states formally recognise a Palestinian state.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tsunami warnings downgraded in north Pacific after massive Russia quake

Jul 31, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Professor Michele Dougherty becomes 1st woman appointed UK’s Astronomer Royal in 350 years

Jul 31, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US President Trump announces trade deal with South Korea, setting tariff at 15%

Jul 31, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

US Fed keeps interest rates unchanged despite pressure from Trump administration

31 July 2025 4:52 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canada plans to recognise Palestinian State at UN in September

31 July 2025 4:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tsunami warnings downgraded in north Pacific after massive Russia quake

31 July 2025 4:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Professor Michele Dougherty becomes 1st woman appointed UK’s Astronomer Royal in 350 years

31 July 2025 4:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!