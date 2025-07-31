Canada plans to recognise Palestinian State at UN in September

AMN/ WEB DEK

Canada is planning to recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations in September, becoming the third G7 nation to make such an announcement in recent days. However, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the decision would depend on key democratic reforms, including the Palestinian Authority holding elections next year without the involvement of Hamas. His comments came just a day after the United Kingdom declared it would recognise a Palestinian state in September, unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire and meets other conditions. France made a similar announcement last week.

So far, nearly 150 of the 193 United Nations member states formally recognise a Palestinian state.