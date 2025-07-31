Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Tsunami warnings downgraded in north Pacific after massive Russia quake

Jul 31, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Tsunami warnings have been lowered across much of the northern Pacific after a massive earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Russia near the Kamchatka Peninsula yesterday. The quake, one of the most powerful ever recorded in the region, initially triggered widespread alerts in Japan, Russia, and Hawaii. Authorities have now downgraded those warnings, and no major damage or casualties have been reported so far.

However, Chile has raised its tsunami warning to the highest level along most of its Pacific Coast and has ordered evacuations as a precaution.

