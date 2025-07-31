Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Professor Michele Dougherty becomes 1st woman appointed UK’s Astronomer Royal in 350 years

Jul 31, 2025

The United Kingdom has appointed Professor Michele Dougherty as Astronomer Royal, making her the first woman to hold the prestigious title in its 350-year history. The Astronomer Royal is an honorary role that dates back to 1675. Traditionally, the post involves advising the UK’s monarchy on astronomical matters and promoting public interest in space and science.

Professor Dougherty is best known for her work on NASA’s Cassini mission, which led to the discovery of jets of water vapour erupting from Saturn’s moon Enceladus, a finding that suggests the moon could potentially support life.

