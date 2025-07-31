Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US President Trump announces trade deal with South Korea, setting tariff at 15%

Jul 31, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has announced that he has reached a trade agreement with South Korea, which includes a 15 per cent tariff on South Korean exports to the United States. In a statement posted on social media, Trump said that the US had secured a “full and complete trade deal” with the Republic of Korea, amounting to hundreds of billions of dollars in investments and purchases. According to the agreement, South Korea has agreed to invest 350 billion dollars in US projects selected by Trump, as well as purchase 100 billion dollars worth of liquefied natural gas and other energy products. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said the deal would put his country on an equal or better footing compared with other countries. The announcement comes just a day before an August 1 deadline for countries to reach agreements with the US or be hit with higher tariffs. South Korea had been facing a 25 per cent levy if it had not struck a deal.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canada plans to recognise Palestinian State at UN in September

Jul 31, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tsunami warnings downgraded in north Pacific after massive Russia quake

Jul 31, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Professor Michele Dougherty becomes 1st woman appointed UK’s Astronomer Royal in 350 years

Jul 31, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

US Fed keeps interest rates unchanged despite pressure from Trump administration

31 July 2025 4:52 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canada plans to recognise Palestinian State at UN in September

31 July 2025 4:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tsunami warnings downgraded in north Pacific after massive Russia quake

31 July 2025 4:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Professor Michele Dougherty becomes 1st woman appointed UK’s Astronomer Royal in 350 years

31 July 2025 4:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!