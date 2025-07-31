Philippines President Marcos to visit India from August 4

AMN

The Philippines’ President, Ferdinand R Marcos, will be on a five-day state visit to India from 4th August. Mr Marcos will be accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos, and a high-level delegation including several Cabinet Ministers, other dignitaries and senior officials.

This would be the first visit of Mr Marcos to India since the assumption of office as the President of the Philippines. During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Philippines President Marcos are scheduled to hold bilateral discussions on the 05th of August. Mr Marcos will also be meeting President Droupadi Murmu. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will call on President Marcos during this visit. Mr Marcos will also visit Bengaluru before returning to the Philippines on the 8th of August.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said India’s relations with the Philippines are an integral pillar of the country’s Act East Policy, Vision MAHASAGAR and the vision of the Indo-Pacific. It added that the forthcoming visit of Mr Marcos coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines diplomatic relations.