India condemns terrorist attack on convoy of UN Mission in Mali
Indian democracy has delivered and will continue to deliver: PM Modi at Summit for Democracy
Dozens of inmates escape from DR Congo prison
India bids adieu to CDS General Bipin Rawat with full state honour
Dozens of inmates escape from DR Congo prison
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Dec 2021 06:21:33      انڈین آواز

At least 54 people killed in Mexico truck crash

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 54 people have been killed and over 100 injured after the truck they were being transported in crashed in southern Mexico. Authorities say, more than 150 people, said to be migrants from Central America, were crammed into the truck’s trailer when it rolled in the state of Chiapas.

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador described the crash as very painful and wrote on Twitter that he deeply regrets the tragedy.

It is one of the worst accidents of its kind in Mexico. Chiapas Governor Rutilio Escandón said, forty-nine people were confirmed dead at the scene and five more died in hospital. He said, 105 people including 22 women were also injured in the crash.

Emergency officials said, the victims included men, women and children. Their nationalities have not been confirmed, but local officials said, most of the people on board were from Honduras and Guatemala.

The truck was reportedly speeding when it flipped on a sharp bend and hit a pedestrian bridge on a main road leading to the Chiapas state capital, Tuxtla Gutiérrez. Chiapas, which neighbours Guatemala, is a major transit point for undocumented migrants.

The US-Mexico border is the deadliest single crossing in the world according to data from the International Organization for Migration. This year alone, at least 650 people have died trying to cross the border – more than in any other year since IOM’s records began.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

BCCI announces India’s squad for Tests against South Africa

WEB DESK Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named a 18-member squad for India’s Test series ...

Rohit Sharma selected as Captain of ODI & T20I teams

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & ...

Several Countries join US-led diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing

AMN / WEB DESK United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and some other countries have joined the US-led diplomatic ...

خبرنامہ

“اردو کے فروغ کیلئے”ہم ایک ہیں

بھوپالاردو کے درپیش حالات کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ”ہم ایک ہیں“ک ...

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz