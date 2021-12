AMN/ WEB DESK

Dozens of inmates from Boma prison in the west of the Democratic Republic of Congo have escaped. The prisoners took advantage of loud music that was playing at a funeral in the neighbourhood to distract the guards.

Some nine inmates were reportedly arrested near the prison and one injured as guards fired gunshots in the air. Another 19 inmates are still at large.

There have been several other jail breaks at Boma prison, which locals say is in urgent need of upgrading.