AMN/ WEB DESK

India has strongly condemned the barbaric terrorist attack on the convoy of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali on 8th of December. The attack which took place in Bandiagara region in Mali, resulted in the killing of seven UN peacekeepers from Togo. India has extended condolences to the bereaved families of the person who lost their lives and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the terrorist attack.