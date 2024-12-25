The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India has potential to leap to $ 30 trillion economy by 2047: Amitabh Kant

Dec 25, 2024
India has potential to leap to 30 trillion US dollar economy by 2047: Former CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant

AMN / PATNA

Former CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant today said that India has potential to leap to 30 trillion US dollar economy by 2047 and it can be achieved by triggering its growth in manufacturing and exports.

Mr. Kant was delivering the special memorial lecture on the occasion of Good Governance Day at Rajbhavan in Patna. He said India has to accelerate its national GDP nine times, per capita income 8 times and manufacturing capacity 16 times to become a developed nation. Mr. Kant said, at present Indian economy size is 4 trillion US dollar and it has to maintain compound power growth to excel further in present challenging scenario.

The former Sherpa of India at G-20 summit Mr. Kant said, global great power conflict, tariff war and disturbed global supply chain are major challenges at international fora whereas in domestic aspect country has to improve its skewed population dividend and lopsided manufacturing growth.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

NRI remittances surge to record $11.9 billion in April to October this year, says RBI

Dec 25, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

PM Modi holds talks with eminent economists at NITI Aayog ahead of Budget..

Dec 24, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Smartphone exports surpass Rs 1 lakh crore under PLI scheme: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Dec 24, 2024

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

President, V-P, PM pay floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal Memorial

25 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India has potential to leap to $ 30 trillion economy by 2047: Amitabh Kant

25 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Cricket: Jasprit Bumrah Equals Ashwin’s Record in ICC Test Bowling Rankings with 904 Points

25 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Women Cricket: India beat West Indies by 115 runs in second ODI

25 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment