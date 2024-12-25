India has potential to leap to $ 30 trillion economy by 2047: Amitabh Kant

AMN / PATNA

Former CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant today said that India has potential to leap to 30 trillion US dollar economy by 2047 and it can be achieved by triggering its growth in manufacturing and exports.

Mr. Kant was delivering the special memorial lecture on the occasion of Good Governance Day at Rajbhavan in Patna. He said India has to accelerate its national GDP nine times, per capita income 8 times and manufacturing capacity 16 times to become a developed nation. Mr. Kant said, at present Indian economy size is 4 trillion US dollar and it has to maintain compound power growth to excel further in present challenging scenario.

The former Sherpa of India at G-20 summit Mr. Kant said, global great power conflict, tariff war and disturbed global supply chain are major challenges at international fora whereas in domestic aspect country has to improve its skewed population dividend and lopsided manufacturing growth.