India, Greek to take bilateral trade to a new height by 2030.

Published On: By

PM Modi holds talks with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in New Delhi

@MEAIndia

Staff Report / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis today held bilateral talks in New Delhi.

After the meeting, the Prime Minister said, both countries have agreed to take their bilateral trade to two times by the year 2030. He said, new opportunities were explored during the meeting ranging from agriculture, pharma, medical devices, technologies, innovation, skill development, and space. He said, shipping and connectivity are the highest priority areas. He said, Defence co production and manufacturing can be fruitful for both countries.

Speaking on this occasion, Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said both countries expressed their desire to continue to boost the bilateral relationship and upgrade it to the strategic level. He said, both countries talked about boosting relationships in the areas of agriculture, tourism, and cyberspace among others.

Mr. Mitsotakis is on a four-day state visit to India. Mr. Mitsotakis will be the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the 9th Raisina Dialogue to be held from today till 23rd February in New Delhi. He will also visit Mumbai before returning to Athens.

Earlier, Mr. Mitsotakis was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan this morning. He also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. 

This is the first bilateral Head of State or Government level visit from Greece to India after 15 years. The last Prime Ministerial visit from Greece to India took place in 2008. 

