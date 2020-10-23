India gets Chairmanship of Governing Body of ILO after 35 years

AMN / WEB DESK

India has assumed the Chairmanship of the Governing Body of International Labour Organization, ILO after 35 years.

It marks a new chapter in the 100 years of productive relationship between India and ILO.

Labour and Employment Secretary, Apurva Chandra, has been elected as the Chairperson of the Governing Body of the ILO for the period October 2020- June 2021.

The Governing Body is the apex executive body of the ILO which decides policies, programmes, agenda, budget and elects the Director-General. At present ILO has 187 members.

Mr Chandra will be presiding over the upcoming meeting of the Governing Body to be held next month.

At Geneva, he would have the opportunity to interact with the senior officials and social partners of the member states.

It will also provide a platform to appraise participants of the transformational initiatives taken by India in removing the rigidities of labour market besides making its intention clear about universalization of social security to all workers.

Mr Chandra belongs to the 1988 batch of the Indian Administrative Service, Maharashtra Cadre.