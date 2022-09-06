India fully committed to further deepening multifaceted Strategic Partnership with Mongolia: Rajnath Singh

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with his Mongolian counterpart Saikhanbayar Gursed in Ulaanbaatar today. They had in-depth deliberations on adding further momentum to India-Mongolia defence cooperation.

The Minister also met President of Mongolia, U. Khurelsukh. In a series of tweets, Mr Singh said India is fully committed to further deepening multifaceted Strategic Partnership with Mongolia. During the visit, he also interacted with Speaker of Mongolian Parliament, Zandanshatar. He complimented the Speaker on his consistent support to promote and expand India and Mongolia’s shared heritage of Buddhism.