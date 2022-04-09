FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Apr 2022 02:56:59      انڈین آواز

India for global peace and democracy: Om Birla at Commonwealth Meet

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Staff Reporter

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that India stands for global peace and democracy while speaking at the inaugural session of the mid-year Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Executive Committee meeting held in Assam’s Guwahati.

Mr Birla while addressing Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Executive Committee meeting Guwahati today said, “India is a strong supporter of democratic values and democratic governance. India also plays an active and accountable partnership with the Commonwealth Nations. India’s democracy is one of the oldest.”

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking on the occasion said, “I feel delighted to say representatives from 53 member countries have joined this event, either physically or virtually today. Assam Legislative Assembly is one of the oldest in India.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who is on a five-day visit to Assam was addressing the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Executive Committee meeting in Guwahati.

The representatives of 20 countries including South Africa, Singapore, and Malaysia have participated in the meeting.

While delegates from the UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand have also participated.

The Lok Sabha speaker will also visit the Royal Global University at 11:30 am and address the university students.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Govind, Ananta and Sumit strike gold as India finish with 10 medals at Thailand Open International Boxing

Harpal Singh Bedi Govind Sahani, Ananta Chopde and Sumit registered commanding victories against their resp ...

India lose to Netherlands 1-3 in Penalty shoot-out in Women Hockey Pro League

Harpal  Singh Bedi Putting behind yesterday’s shock defeat, defending champion the Netherlands regro ...

Amit, Ananta and Sumit in finals of Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament

Harpal Singh Bedi Amit Panghal, Ananta Chopde and Sumit made their way into the final while three women pug ...

خبرنامہ

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart