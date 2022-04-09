India for global peace and democracy: Om Birla at Commonwealth Meet

Staff Reporter

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that India stands for global peace and democracy while speaking at the inaugural session of the mid-year Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Executive Committee meeting held in Assam’s Guwahati.

Mr Birla while addressing Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Executive Committee meeting Guwahati today said, “India is a strong supporter of democratic values and democratic governance. India also plays an active and accountable partnership with the Commonwealth Nations. India’s democracy is one of the oldest.”

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking on the occasion said, “I feel delighted to say representatives from 53 member countries have joined this event, either physically or virtually today. Assam Legislative Assembly is one of the oldest in India.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who is on a five-day visit to Assam was addressing the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Executive Committee meeting in Guwahati.

The representatives of 20 countries including South Africa, Singapore, and Malaysia have participated in the meeting.

While delegates from the UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand have also participated.

The Lok Sabha speaker will also visit the Royal Global University at 11:30 am and address the university students.