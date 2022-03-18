India extends one billion dollar concessional credit facility to Sri Lanka

WEB DESK

India has extended a one billion dollar concessional credit facility to Sri Lanka. The signing ceremony took place in Delhi yesterday in the presence of visiting Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar among others. This will be used for importing food, medicine and other essential items from India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has always stood with the people of Sri Lanka and will continue to extend all possible support at this juncture. He said India is cognizant of the economic difficulties that the country is facing. He said both sides understand the benefit of closer economic engagement.