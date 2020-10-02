India expresses concern over conflict between Armenia & Azerbaijan

AMN
New Delhi has expressed its concern over the emerging situation due to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry said that India is concerned over the situation which threatened regional peace and security.
Reiterating the need for both sides to cease hostility immediately, New Delhi urged for restraint and establishment of peace and tranquillity at the border. Mr. Srivastava said that India believes that any lasting resolution of the conflict can only be achieved peacefully through diplomatic negotiations.