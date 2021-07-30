Inflation in Germany exceed 3% for first time since 2008
India: Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 97.38%

Published On: By

Over 44,000 new cases reported in last 24 hours

AMN

More than 45 crore 60 lakh COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. The Union Health Ministry said, more than 51 lakh 83 thousand vaccine doses were administered during the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is now at 97.38 per cent. More than 42 thousand patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

Till now, more than three crore seven lakh people have recovered from COVID-19. India reported over 44 thousand new cases in the last 24 hours. India’s Active caseload is now at 4 lakh five thousand 155. Active cases constitute 1.28 per cent of total cases. Weekly Positivity Rate remains below five per cent and it is currently at 2.43 per cent. Daily positivity rate at 2.44 per cent and it remains below 5 per cent. 555 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Till now, more than four lakh 23 thousand people have lost their lives due to the pandemic. Testing capacity has been substantially ramped up and more than 46 crore 46 lakh tests have been conducted till now. Yesterday, more than 18 lakh 16 thousand tests were conducted.

Central Government has provided over 48 crore three lakh Covid vaccine doses to States and Union Territories so far. The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has said that the more than two crore 92 lakh unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories to be administered to the beneficiaries.

It assured that more than 71 lakh 16 thousand vaccine doses will be received by the States and Union Territories in coming days.

The Centre is continuously engaged in accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination across the country.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June of this year. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Central Government has been supporting the States and Union Territories by providing COVID Vaccines free of cost.

Under the new vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and Union Territories.

