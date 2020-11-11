India’s latest rocket PSLVC49 lifts off successfully
Joe Biden to be the 46th President of USA
Bihar: 58% polling recorded in final phase of assembly elections
Online application process for Haj 2021 begins
Joe Biden: From a Small House to White House
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Nov 2020 06:29:17      انڈین آواز

India: COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 92.79%

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 92.79 per cent. More than 50 thousand COVID patients have recovered during the past 24 hours. Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, the total number of recoveries has surpassed the 80 lakh mark in the country.

The active cases currently comprises only 5.73 per cent of the total positive cases and at present, the total number of active cases in the country is 4,94,657.

In the past 24 hours, 44,281 new cases were reported taking the total number of positive cases in the country to over 86 lakh.

The Ministry said, effective implementation of the strategic and graded Test, Track and Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality.

In the past 24 hours, 44,281 new cases were reported taking the total number of positive cases in the country to over 86 lakh.

Currently, India’s case fatality rate is at 1.48 per cent, which is one of the lowest globally.

A total of 512 deaths were reported within 24 hours taking the toll to 1,27,571.

Health and Family Welfare Ministry said that 27 States and Union Territories have less than 20 thousand active cases and 77 per cent of the new recovered cases are concentrated in the 10 States and Union Territories.

In the past 24 hours, these States and Union Territories have reported 78 per cent of the new cases.

Delhi has reported the highest daily new cases with seven thousand 830 followed by Kerala with 6,010 cases and West Bengal with 3,891 cases.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, more than 11,53,000 tests were conducted on Tuesday.

The total number of samples tested so far has reached 12 crore mark.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf; Karandeep Kochhar emerges halfway leader, enjoys two-shot advantage

HSB Karandeep Kochhar, returned four-under-68 to emerge hallway leader with two-shot advantage at the TATA ...

Golf; Aadil Bedi leads round one with a flawless 65

HSB / Panchkula Chandigarh based Aadil Bedi carded a flawless seven-under-65 at his home course to emerge s ...

خبرنامہ

بائیڈن حکومت سازی میں مصروف، ٹرمپ کا نتائج تسلیم کرنے سے انکار

ویب ڈیسک — امریکہ کے صدارتی انتخابات 2020 کے غیر حتمی و غیر سر ...

مقامی طور پر تیار کی گئی اشیا سے دیوالی منائیں: وزیراعظم کی عوام سے اپیل

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک کے شہریوں پر زور دیا ہے کہوہ اس س ...

جوبائیڈن امریکہ کے صدر منتخب ‘ جبکہ کملا ہیرس پہلی خاتون نائب صدر ہونگی

WEB DESK ڈیموکریٹک پارٹی کے رہنما جوبائیڈن ریپبلکن لیڈر اور ڈو ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Govt brings online films, audio-visual programmes, online news & current affairs content under MIB

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI Union Government has issued order bringing online films and audio-visual programmes an ...

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!