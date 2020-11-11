India: COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 92.79%

AMN

The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 92.79 per cent. More than 50 thousand COVID patients have recovered during the past 24 hours. Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, the total number of recoveries has surpassed the 80 lakh mark in the country.

The active cases currently comprises only 5.73 per cent of the total positive cases and at present, the total number of active cases in the country is 4,94,657.

In the past 24 hours, 44,281 new cases were reported taking the total number of positive cases in the country to over 86 lakh.

The Ministry said, effective implementation of the strategic and graded Test, Track and Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality.

Currently, India’s case fatality rate is at 1.48 per cent, which is one of the lowest globally.

A total of 512 deaths were reported within 24 hours taking the toll to 1,27,571.

Health and Family Welfare Ministry said that 27 States and Union Territories have less than 20 thousand active cases and 77 per cent of the new recovered cases are concentrated in the 10 States and Union Territories.

In the past 24 hours, these States and Union Territories have reported 78 per cent of the new cases.

Delhi has reported the highest daily new cases with seven thousand 830 followed by Kerala with 6,010 cases and West Bengal with 3,891 cases.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, more than 11,53,000 tests were conducted on Tuesday.

The total number of samples tested so far has reached 12 crore mark.