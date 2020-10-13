India continues to show decreasing trend in active cases of COVID-19: Health Secy

Sudhir Kumar / NEW DELHI

Government of India today maintained that the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country is now more than 62 lakh and it is the highest in the world. Briefing media in New Delhi today, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, India continues to report a trend of steadily decreasing active cases.

He said, presently the active cases of the country stands at 8 lakh 38 thousand 7 hundred 29. He added that the active cases have been below the 9 lakh mark for the 5th consecutive day. Mr Bhushan said, decline in cumulative, weekly and daily COVID-19 positivity rates stand at 8.07 per cent, 6.24 per cent and 5.16 per cent. He said, there is significant increase in testing of COVID-19 and on the other hand, there is continuous decline in positivity rate also.

The Union Health Secretary said, 14 States and Union Territories of the country have higher Tests Per Million and lower positivity rate than the national average. He said, 10 States account for 79 per cent of the total COVID-19 active cases in the country. He added that Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala contains maximum number of active cases as compared to other States and Union Territories. Mr Bhushan said, about 53 per cent COVID-19 deaths are of patients aged 60 and above, about 35 per cent deaths are of patients in 45 to 60 years age group and 10 per cent in 26 to 44 years age group. He said, Gender wise, 30 per cent deaths are in Female and 70 per cent in Male. The Health Secretary said, India’s case fatality rate is 1.53 per cent compared to 17.9 per cent with comorbid people and 1.2 per cent for people without comorbidities.

Member (Health) in NITI Aayog Dr V K Paul said, there is stabilization in the impact of COVID-19. He said, everyone has to be more careful in the hygiene practices as it is a respiratory virus and most respiratory viruses escalate during winter. He added that behavioral change is necessary and masks are mandatory.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare appreciated media and said it has played an important role in taking the message of precautionary steps to be taken against Covid-19 throughout the country. He said, the economy is opening up and people need to take precautions. The Information and Broadcasting Secretary said, in view of this, a major campaign has been launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with three messages of Wear a Mask, maintain safe distance and hand hygiene.

He said, Government has shifted the communication strategy from Stay Home to Opening with Precautions. Mr Khare said, everyone will have to adjust with the New Normal which is wearing of mask, face and hand hygiene and safe distance. He said, an intensive campaign Jan Andolan has been launched and the target is to reach out 90 crore people of the country. The I&B Secretary said, Jan Andolan for COVID19 appropriate behaviour will be disseminated throughout the country in four different categories.

These are, banner and posters at public places, involving frontline workers, targetting beneficiaries of Government schemes and involving private sector industries and trade associations. He said, the campaign was launched on 8th October by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a hashtag #Unite2FightCorona. Mr Khare said, the hashtag gained 2.33 billion impressions and was trending on 2nd position on the launch day.

He said, Home minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting before the start of the campaign and further follow up was taken in different meetings of Cabinet Secretary with NITI Aayog, State chief secretaries and regional units of Information and Broadcasting Ministry. Mr Khare said, many influencers, well known personalities, sport persons, industrialists and others took part in this campaign.