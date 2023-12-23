India condemns defacing of SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir with anti-India graffiti at Newark, California

AMN / WEB DESK

India on Saturday strongly condemned the incident of defacing SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Newark, California with anti-India graffiti.

In a social media post, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco said this incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. It said the Consulate General has pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter.

The Hindu American Foundation shared pictures of anti-India graffiti on the exterior walls of the Hindu temple on social media. The images showed hateful slogans against India on the walls of the temple. Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s name was also written with black ink.

According to the temple administration, the incident took place on Thursday night when one of the devotees who lives close to the shrine discovered the anti-India graffiti.