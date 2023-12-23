इंडियन आवाज़     23 Dec 2023 08:32:33      انڈین آواز

J&K: Army foils infiltration bid in Akhnoor

The army have foiled an infiltration bid along the International Border in the Khour sub-sector of Akhnoor In Jammu and Kashmir, last late night.

The Defence Spokesperson told media that the suspected movement of four terrorists was seen through surveillance devices on the intervening night of 22 and 23 December and when challenged they tried to escape back following which fire was opened. 

The terrorists were seen running back across the IB and dragging one body with them. Meanwhile, search operations continue in  Poonch district where four army personnel lost their lives in a terror attack on Thursday. Additional troops have been inducted into the area to track down the terrorists involved in the firing. Aerial  Monitoring by helicopters is also being conducted and sniffer dogs have been pressed into service to track down the terrorists who attacked the Army vehicles.   

According to official sources, nearly a dozen suspects have been detained for questioning in connection with the terror attack. Pakistani terrorists reportedly trained in Afghanistan are reported to have carried out the terror attack with active local support.

