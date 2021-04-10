NITI Aayog to launch Online Dispute Resolution handbook
India, China agree to jointly maintain stability on ground, avoid any new incidents

India and China have agreed on the need to resolve the outstanding issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols. They also agreed to jointly maintain stability on the ground, avoid any new incidents and jointly maintain peace in the border areas. During the 11th round India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point yesterday, the two sides had a detailed exchange of views for the resolution of the remaining issues related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control, LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that completion of disengagement in other areas would pave the way for two sides to consider de-escalation of forces and ensure full restoration of peace and tranquility and enable progress in bilateral relations. India and China agreed that it is important to take guidance from the consensus of their leaders, continue their communication and dialogue and work towards a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

