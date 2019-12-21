India, China agree to intensify efforts to achieve solution to boundary issue

By A Correspondent / New Delhi

Special Representatives of India and China today met in New Delhi to hold constructive talks with focus on taking forward the India-China Closer Developmental Partnership.

The Indian side was led by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Mr. Wang Yi, State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China led the Chinese delegation.

External Affairs Ministry said that both the Special Representatives emphasized the importance of approaching the Boundary Question from the strategic perspective of India-China relations. They resolved to intensify their efforts to achieve a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the India-China boundary question. They agreed that an early settlement of the boundary question serves the fundamental interests of both countries.

There was a consensus that both sides should respect each other’s sensitivities and concerns in order to build mutual trust, as this was important for the future development of the bilateral relations. Both sides agreed that it is important to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas for the overall development of the bilateral relationship, pending final settlement of the boundary question.

They recognized the importance of existing Confidence Building Measures to promote exchanges and communication between the border personnel and to ensure predictability in border management as well as strategic communication.

The Special Representatives shared the view that stable and balanced development of India-China relations is a positive factor for peace and prosperity in the region and the world. This was the 22nd meeting between the two countries on the issue.