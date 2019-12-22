CAA, NRC have nothing to do with Indian citizens including minorities: PM

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appealed the people to shun violence and not damage public property saying that the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) have nothing to do with the people of a particular religion.

He also clarified that the government has not taken any decision on NRC, which is related to Assam State.

Addressing BJP Dhanyawad rally at Ramlila Grounds here today, Mr Modi said, the Citizenship Amendment Act was aimed at giving citizenship to the persecuted minorities who migrated to India from neighbouring countries. He accused the opposition of misleading the minority community. He also quoted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s remarks favouring citizenship to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh.

Mr Modi said, the country had a chance to expose Pakistan’s discrimination against minorities but it was lost due to rival politics. In his emotionally charged speech, he dared his opponents to find anything discriminatory in his efforts while citing the government’s developmental programs.