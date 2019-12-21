FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Dec 2019 08:52:51      انڈین آواز
Ad

Anti-CAA Protests: Fresh Violence Erupts in Kanpur; Police Post Torched

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES

A large number of Anti-citizenship law protesters today set Yatimkhana police post in Kanpur on fire and indulged in heavy brickbatting, leading to injury to some people, a senior official said. Police had to lob tear gas shells and use canes to chase them away. Fire tenders were rushed to control the flame. ADG (Kanpur) Prem Prakash said RAF has been called out along with ‘Vajr’ vehicles to control the situation.

A person was killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur as clashes broke out between anti-CAA protesters and police today, a source said. The clashes have left several injured, including policemen. Around 400 to 500 people gathered here to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act amid a bandh call, officials said.

Five protesters were hospitalised and the condition of one of them was stated to be critical, District Magistrate Aunjaneya Singh said.
“Over a dozen policemen also suffered minor injuries during stone pelting by protesters that included children between the ages of 12 and 18 years,” Singh told a new agency.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Boxing: Punjab Panthers thrash NE Rhinos to set up title clash with Gujarat Giants

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Favourites Punjab Panthers pummelled NE Rhinos 5-2,in a one sided semifinal ...

“Honored to be nominated for 2019 FIH Hockey Stars Awards,” Lalremsiami

HARPAL SINGH BEDI / NEW DLHI A successful year which saw the Indian Women's Hockey Team secure their place ...

Football ISL: Chennaiyin overwhelm Kerala in eventful first half

HSB / Chennai Chennaiyin FC secured only their second win of the season after defeating Kerala Blasters FC ...

ART & CULTURE

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan begins

AMN Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan, a three-day mega event for discussing ideas, theories and research f ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Protests against movie ‘Panipat’ intensify in Rajasthan

Protests against movie ‘Panipat’ intensify in Rajasthan

AMN Protests against the Hindi movie, Panipat have intensified in Rajasthan. Many organizations are de ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!