Anti-CAA Protests: Fresh Violence Erupts in Kanpur; Police Post Torched

A large number of Anti-citizenship law protesters today set Yatimkhana police post in Kanpur on fire and indulged in heavy brickbatting, leading to injury to some people, a senior official said. Police had to lob tear gas shells and use canes to chase them away. Fire tenders were rushed to control the flame. ADG (Kanpur) Prem Prakash said RAF has been called out along with ‘Vajr’ vehicles to control the situation.

A person was killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur as clashes broke out between anti-CAA protesters and police today, a source said. The clashes have left several injured, including policemen. Around 400 to 500 people gathered here to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act amid a bandh call, officials said.

Five protesters were hospitalised and the condition of one of them was stated to be critical, District Magistrate Aunjaneya Singh said.

“Over a dozen policemen also suffered minor injuries during stone pelting by protesters that included children between the ages of 12 and 18 years,” Singh told a new agency.