India cannot remain dependent on other countries for defence; Defence Minister

AMN

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today stressed on producing defence equipment under the AatmaNirbhar Bharat program, saying that India cannot remain dependent on other countries for the defence of our country. He was speaking after inaugurating Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) second Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) production line, in the Bengaluru facilities of HAL.

The Defence Minister said the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13, 2021 approved the Rs 48,000-crore deal to procure 73 Tejas Mk-1A variants and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 trainer aircraft from the HAL. The decision, he added, will strengthen national security while giving impetus to Indian Air Force and HAL.

He assured HAL of all support in carrying out indigenous programmes and hoped that HAL will deliver 83 LCA mark 1A within the stipulated time and also meet the country’s ambition of exporting LCA to friendly countries. Mr. Singh said that he has been informed that several counties have expressed interest in procuring indigenous Tejas M1A fighter aircraft. He also assured that many more nations will be ordering for the Tejas fighter jets soon.

The new facility will help HAL to produce 16 LCAs annually. The order will also help to generate 5,000 primary and secondary jobs across the country. The Defence Minister will be attending ‘Aero India’ show scheduled to be held from tomorrow for three days at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

Aero India exhibition is organised every alternate year. It is one of the major exhibitions for aerospace and defence industries with a public air show.It enables industry professionals to gain market insights, announce new developments and gain media coverage.