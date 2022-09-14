FreeCurrencyRates.com

India can  hope to host the Olympics: Ace shuttler and coach Gopichand

 Harpal Singh Bedi / Gandhinagar 

Ace shuttler and coach Gopichand  says Gujarat has the capacity ,resources and wherewithal  to host the Olympics Games.

“If we can organise an event with 20,000 people so grandly in Gujarat, I am confident that we can host the Olympics too, which assembles only 11,000 people,” said the former All-England champion.

Speaking at Gujarat’s #GoForGujarat initiative to motivate the state’s  athletes to aim for a Top 5 position in the Games, Gopichand praised the planned large-scale organisation of the National Games. “I am so happy that after seven years National Games are taking place in Gujarat and would like to congratulate the Central as well as State government for such a massive scale of organisation for the Games,” the Dronacharya awardee reckons.

Speaking in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Gopichand  hailed the state government  saying  it was not an easy task to take up the challenge of organising such a big event. “It is a big challenge and you have not only taken up that challenge but are now organising it on a grand scale. I would like to congratulate each member of the team for this wonderful event.”  

“Some people may ask why such a huge sports event when so many people are poor but I remember the words of e Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) when we met in 2014 after the Commonwealth Games. He said that for any race, community or country to come up, pride is very important and each victory of our sports persons anywhere in the world brings pride to the nation and that is very  important.,” he  said 

He said that in the last 8-10 years, through Fit India, Khelo India, and government support, there has been unprecedented development in the field of sports in the country.  

Gopichand advised the competing players to focus on diet, fitness and positive attitude, urging them to keep moving towards victory even in defeat.

“Especially in the last 3-4 days before the completion, focus is the key. You must eat well, sleep well and always be positive,” he said.

