इंडियन आवाज़     27 Apr 2022 08:19:12      انڈین آواز

At UNSC India calls for respecting historic status quo at holy places of Jerusalem

AMN/ WEB DESK

India has called for the historic status quo at the holy places of Jerusalem to be respected and upheld. Speaking in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) open debate on the West Asia , India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, R Ravindra expressed grave concern over recent acts of terror and incidents of violence in the West Bank.

The statement comes amid rising tensions over clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem. Mr. Ravindra strongly condemned such acts which have resulted in an escalation in violence. Extending India’s full support to the steps leading to the cessation of violence, Mr. Ravindra said that ongoing incidents underscore the need for resumption of talks between Israel and Palestine. He added that there is no alternative to a negotiated two-state solution.

India on Monday (local time) expressed concern regarding clashes at the holy places of Jerusalem and appealed to all parties to stop the provocation and incitement which could worsen the situation.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the Middle East, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN R Ravindra said, “We’re deeply concerned by the series of incidents at the holy places of Jerusalem during the ongoing holy month of Ramzan. The historic status quo of the holy places of Jerusalem must be respected and upheld.”

He further said that any act which violates the sanctity of holy places must be condemned. “All acts of obstruction, vandalism, decretion, which violate the sanctity of holy places, be it in Jerusalem, Nablus or elsewhere, must be unequivocally condemned. We recognize efforts made by Israel, Jordan, Palestinean authority and other countries to avert escalation,” he stated.

“It is unfortunate that despite these efforts the on-ground situation has once again deteriorated. We appeal to all parties to stop the provocations and incitement which could further worsen the situation. We extend our support to all steps aimed at restoring calm,” he added.

The statement comes amid rising tensions over clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem.

The clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli police at the Temple Mount on April 15, as spiking tensions, threats of terror and the observance of major holidays all converged around the flashpoint holy site.

Notably, April 15 was the second Friday during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, the first night of Judaism’s week-long Passover holiday, and Good Friday, when Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The clashes left over 100 people injured

