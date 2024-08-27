India-Brazil discuss ways to advance key G20 outcomes

AMN / NEW DELHI

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira are co-chairing the 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi. Ahead of the meeting, Dr. Jaishankar said he is looking forward to productive discussions.

Both ministers will discuss ways to advance key G20 outcomes from last year’s summit under India’s Presidency. Brazil holds the G20 Presidency, and the G20 summit will take place from November 18th to 19th this year in Rio de Janeiro. India and Brazil share a multifaceted relationship rooted in shared values. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Foreign Minister Vieira’s visit provides an opportunity to strengthen further the strategic partnership established in 2006 and explore new avenues of cooperation in bilateral, regional, and multilateral arenas across diverse sectors.