Pakistan: More than 70 killed in different assault cases in Balochistan

AMN / WEB DESK

More than 70 people have been killed in at least four assault cases amid several reported incidents of violence in Balochistan province of Pakistan. According to various media reports, 14 soldiers and police personnel, as well as 21 militants, were killed in a major attack targeting vehicles on a major highway in Bela, a town in the Lasbela district.

In a separate incident, at least 23 people were killed after armed men blocked the inter-provincial highway in Musakhel district. The attackers offloaded passengers from trucks and buses, checked their identities, and then fired at them. The deceased were identified as residents of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

In Kalat, ten people, including five police personnel, were reportedly killed in an attack on a police post and a highway. Rail traffic to Quetta was also suspended following blasts on a rail bridge in the town of Bolan yesterday. Six unidentified bodies have been found by the police near the attack site on the railway bridge. Balochistan province in southwestern Pakistan has been experiencing unrest for years, with large-scale protests occurring in the region over the past few weeks.