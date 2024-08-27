Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard supports Trump

THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Aug 27, 2024
Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard has announced her support for Republican nominee Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Gabbard, who served in the military in Iraq, ran for president in the Democratic primary in 2020 but left the party two years later. Appearing with Trump at the National Guard Association conference in Detroit, Michigan, Gabbard praised Trump yesterday for having the courage to meet with adversaries, dictators, allies, and partners alike in the pursuit of peace, viewing war as a last resort.

