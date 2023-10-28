India beat Thailand 7-1 in Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Hockey tournament in Ranchi

India defeated Thailand 7-1 in their opening match of Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Hockey tournament in Ranchi, Jharkhand last night. Sangita Kumari slammed a hat-trick while Monika, Salima Tete, Deepika, and Lalremsiami scored one goal each to guide India to a dominating win. Thailand’s lone goal was scored by Supansa Samanso.

In the first match, defending champions Japan beat Malaysia by three goals to nil. In the second match of the day, Korea beat China by a solitary goal. Korea have won the trophy three times.

Today, Japan will face Korea at 4pm, Thailand will play againt China at 6.15 pm and India will take on Malaysia at 8.30 pm.