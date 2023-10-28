PM lauds performance of Indian medal winners at Hangzhou Asian Para Games

@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the performance of the medal winners at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games. In a series of social media posts today, Mr. Modi congratulated Sheetal Devi for winning a gold medal in the archery women’s individual compound open event. He said, this achievement is a testament to her grit and determination. Mr. Modi also congratulated Krishna Nagar for winning a silver medal in the men’s singles SH 6 event. He also praised Raman Sharma for winning a gold medal in the men’s 1500m T-38 event saying that his unwavering determination and speed have earned this great success.

The Prime Minister also lauded Laxit for securing a bronze medal in the men’s javelin throw-F54 event. Mr. Modi congratulated Dharmaraj Solairaj for winning a gold medal in the men’s long jump-T64 event. He also praised the performance of Manu for winning a bronze medal in the men’s shot put – F37 event and Suyash Jadhav for winning a bronze medal in the men’s 50m butterfly- S7 event.