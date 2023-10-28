इंडियन आवाज़     28 Oct 2023 12:53:26      انڈین آواز

PM lauds performance of Indian medal winners at Hangzhou Asian Para Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the performance of the medal winners at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games. In a series of social media posts today, Mr. Modi congratulated Sheetal Devi for winning a gold medal in the archery women’s individual compound open event. He said, this achievement is a testament to her grit and determination. Mr. Modi also congratulated Krishna Nagar for winning a silver medal in the men’s singles SH 6 event. He also praised Raman Sharma for winning a gold medal in the men’s 1500m T-38 event saying that his unwavering determination and speed have earned this great success. 

The Prime Minister also lauded Laxit for securing a bronze medal in the men’s javelin throw-F54 event. Mr. Modi congratulated Dharmaraj Solairaj for winning a gold medal in the men’s long jump-T64 event. He also praised the performance of Manu for winning a bronze medal in the men’s shot put – F37 event and Suyash Jadhav for winning a bronze medal in the men’s 50m butterfly- S7 event. 

