World Cup 2023: Australia beat New Zealand by 5 runs

In ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup at Dharmasala, Australia just managed to defeat New Zealand by FIVE runs in a thrilling encounter. New Zealand fell only 6 runs short of the victory target of 389. Rachin Ravindra scored a brisk 116, Daryl Mitchell 54 and James Neesham 58 runs in a great run chase. New Zealand ended up at 383 for 9 in their stipulated 50 overs. For Australia, Adam Zampa took three wickets, while Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins picked up two wickets each.

Earlier, put into bat, Australia was all out for 388 runs in 49.2 overs. Travis Head hit 109 runs and David Warner 81 to help Australia raise a massive total. For New Zealand, Trent Boult and Glenn Phillips took three wickets each. Boult took all his three wickets in his last over.

In another match at Kolkata, chasing a modest victory target of 230 runs, Bangladesh were 50 for 3 in 12.4 overs against the Netherlands a short while ago.