ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup: South Africa defeat Pakistan by one wicket in Chennai

In ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, South Africa defeated Pakistan by one wicket at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai yesterday. Chasing 271 for win, South Africa reached the target with one wicket in hand and 16 balls to spare.

Earlier, deciding to bat first, Pakistan were all out for 270 runs in 46.4 overs.

Aiden Markram scored 91 for South Africa while Shaud Shakeel hit 52 runs and Babar Azam made 50 for Pakistan. For South Africa, Tabraiz Shamsi picked up four wickets while Shaheen Afridi took 3 wickets for Pakistan. Tabraiz Shamsi was adjudged player of the match.

Today, two matches will be played. Australia will face New Zealand at Dharamsala and Bangladesh will play Netherlands at Kolkata.