FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jan 2020 12:13:34      انڈین آواز
Ad

India beat New Zealand in third T20 via Super Over in Hamilton

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

India defeated New Zealand in the third T20 International via Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton this evening.

In the Super Over, New Zealand scored 17, a target which India overwhelmed in the final ball with Rohit smashing Tim Southee for two consecutive sixes.

Earlier, put into bat, India posted a competitive 179 for five. Opener Rohit Sharma top scored for India with a 65-run knock while skipper Virat Kohli contributed 38 runs in team’s total. Rahul made 27.

Later, skipper Kane Williamson smashed a 48-ball 95 but New Zealand faltered in the final over to take the match into the Super Over. Needing nine runs of the last over, New Zealand lost Williamson and Ross Taylor to finish at 179 for six and tie the match.

The fourth T20 International between the two sides will be played on Friday in Wellington.

Rohit Sharma was declared Player of the Match.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

India beat New Zealand in third T20 via Super Over in Hamilton

India defeated New Zealand in the third T20 International via Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in t ...

Saina Nehwal joins BJP, says ‘PM Modi inspires me’

AMN / NEW DELHI India's badminton star Saina Nehwal today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She join ...

Nagal joins Prajnesh in singles main draw at Tata Open Maharashtra

AMN /Mumbai Sumit Nagal joined compatriot Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the main draw at the upcoming third editi ...

ART & CULTURE

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Mumbai International Film Festival begins

Mumbai International Film Festival begins

AMN / Mumbai The oldest international event for non-feature films in South Asia, the Mumbai International F ...

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!