India beat New Zealand in third T20 via Super Over in Hamilton

India defeated New Zealand in the third T20 International via Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton this evening.

In the Super Over, New Zealand scored 17, a target which India overwhelmed in the final ball with Rohit smashing Tim Southee for two consecutive sixes.

Earlier, put into bat, India posted a competitive 179 for five. Opener Rohit Sharma top scored for India with a 65-run knock while skipper Virat Kohli contributed 38 runs in team’s total. Rahul made 27.

Later, skipper Kane Williamson smashed a 48-ball 95 but New Zealand faltered in the final over to take the match into the Super Over. Needing nine runs of the last over, New Zealand lost Williamson and Ross Taylor to finish at 179 for six and tie the match.

The fourth T20 International between the two sides will be played on Friday in Wellington.

Rohit Sharma was declared Player of the Match.