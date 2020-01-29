FreeCurrencyRates.com

Saina Nehwal joins BJP, says ‘PM Modi inspires me’

AMN / NEW DELHI

India’s badminton star Saina Nehwal today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She joined the party at a ceremony at its headquarters here, in the presence of the BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.

Nehwal’s elder sister Chandranshu Nehwal also joined the saffron party along with her.

Nehwal said that she would be working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who “inspires” her. She said that she was joining a party that performs “well for the country”.

“I am hard-working as an individual and I see Modi Ji work so hard, and thus, I’d like to contribute by working hard for the country”, she said.

Coming ahead of the Delhi elections, the joining is expected to boost the party’s prospects, especially among the youth.

Arun Singh told reporters that Saina has brought glory to the country with her many international titles. She later met party president J P Nadda.

The 29-year-old has won more than 24 major international titles so far. She married fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap back in 2018 in Hyderabad.

Nehwal was last seen playing in the Thailand Masters tournament, where she was knocked in the very first round.

