FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jan 2020 11:06:14      انڈین آواز
Ad

National Shooting trials: Ayonika Paul and Vijayveer Sidhu emerge winners

Leave a comment
Published On: By


Ayonika Paul has won the women’s 10m Air Rifle T1 event while Vijayveer Sidhu won the men’s 25m Pistol T2 event in the National Shooting trials at Thiruvananthapuram today.

Ayonika overcame a quality eight-woman field which had the likes of Tokyo 2020 quota holders Apurvi Chandela and Anjum Moudgil among competitors.

Ayonika registered a score of 252.0 enroute to victory. Her effort was just 0.9 behind Apurvi’s world record of 252.9.

Apurvi came third with a score of 229.8 but it was Himachal’s Zeena Khitta, who had the best day in women’s Air Rifle event, coming in second place with a score of 251.1.

Zeena also won the junior women’s trials in the same event and also had the best qualifying score on the day with a 630.0 to show after 60 shots.

Chandigarh’s Vijayveer won the junior men’s 25m Pistol with an aggregate score of 585. He had three inner 10s, more than second-placed Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu of Punjab.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Four Indians in joint 2nd spot after penultimate round of Gibraltar chess

Teen sensation R Praggnanandhaa drew his penultimate round game against Russian Mikhail Kobalia to hold on to ...

National Shooting trials: Ayonika Paul and Vijayveer Sidhu emerge winners

Ayonika Paul has won the women's 10m Air Rifle T1 event while Vijayveer Sidhu won the men's 25m Pistol T2 even ...

India beat New Zealand in third T20 via Super Over in Hamilton

India defeated New Zealand in the third T20 International via Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in t ...

ART & CULTURE

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Mumbai International Film Festival begins

Mumbai International Film Festival begins

AMN / Mumbai The oldest international event for non-feature films in South Asia, the Mumbai International F ...

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!