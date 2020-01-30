FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jan 2020 11:06:07      انڈین آواز
Ad

Four Indians in joint 2nd spot after penultimate round of Gibraltar chess

Leave a comment
Published On: By


Teen sensation R Praggnanandhaa drew his penultimate round game against Russian Mikhail Kobalia to hold on to the joint second spot, along with four other Indians, in the 18th Gibraltar Chess Festival.

Five players shared the lead with seven points after nine rounds in the Masters category of the event yesterday. Wang Hao, David Paravyan, Parham Maghsoodloo, Mustafa Yilmaz and Andrey Esipenko formed the leaders’ pack with seven points.

A 16-player pack including four Indians — B Adhiban, Praggnanandhaa, Karthikeyan Murali and Aryan Chopra — is close behind on 6.5 points.

Among the Indians, the 14-year old Praggnanandhaa settled for a 35-move draw against Kobalia while Adhiban registered an impressive win over Sebastian Maze to take his tally to 6.5 points.

D Gukesh, who last year became the world’s second youngest GM ever, took a 47-move draw against compatriot S L Narayanan.
On the top board games, experienced Chinese GM Wang Hao was held by Russian Paravyan while the 17-year old Russian Esipenko failed to convert a clearly superior position in his game against Parham Maghsoodloo.

There were wins for leading names like Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (second seed), Veselin Topalov, David Navara, Le Quang Liem and Michael Adams among others, who scored over lesser-rated players.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Four Indians in joint 2nd spot after penultimate round of Gibraltar chess

Teen sensation R Praggnanandhaa drew his penultimate round game against Russian Mikhail Kobalia to hold on to ...

National Shooting trials: Ayonika Paul and Vijayveer Sidhu emerge winners

Ayonika Paul has won the women's 10m Air Rifle T1 event while Vijayveer Sidhu won the men's 25m Pistol T2 even ...

India beat New Zealand in third T20 via Super Over in Hamilton

India defeated New Zealand in the third T20 International via Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in t ...

ART & CULTURE

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Mumbai International Film Festival begins

Mumbai International Film Festival begins

AMN / Mumbai The oldest international event for non-feature films in South Asia, the Mumbai International F ...

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!