India- Bangladesh sign 5 MoUs, announce new train connecting Dhaka to New Jalpaiguri

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and Bangladesh signed 5 MoUs in the fields of Disaster Management, trade, NCC, ICT and setting up of sports facilities on the concluding day of the 2-day long official visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wrapping up the visit, the delegation level talks were held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday.

Both the leaders discussed the progress achieved in areas of health, trade, connectivity, energy, developmental cooperation and many more. They discussed bilateral issues covering areas of commerce and trade, water resources, security and defence, power and energy among others.

Spokesperson of the MEA tweeted that the meeting between the Prime Ministers reiterates the highest priority India attaches to Bangladesh. The two leaders virtually inaugurated several projects during the visit of the Prime Minister Modi to Bangladesh.

Foundation stone was laid for infrastructure development for power evacuation facilities from the Rooppur Nuclear power plant. The Bangladesh leg of the Banagabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition was inaugurated by the two Prime Ministers. It will be taken to other parts of the world including the UN.

Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Hasina unveiled commemorative stamps of the postal departments of the respective countries on the occasion of the 50 years of Bangladesh India friendship. Both the leaders also unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of a memorial at Ashuganj honoring the martyrs of Indian armed forces in the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh. India gifted 109 life support ambulances to Bangladesh and also 1.2 million doses of the Covishield vaccine.

Three border haats were also opened along the India-Bangladesh border. During the visit a number of announcements were made. A direct passenger train named ‘Mitali Express’ will run between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri. Prime Minister Modi invited 50 young entrepreneurs from Bangladesh to connect with India’s start up ecosystem.

1000 Subarno Jayanti Scholarships were announced for the Bangladeshi students to study in India at the Undergraduate and postgraduate levels. A Bangabandhu Chair will be established at Delhi University to facilitate Bangladesh studies. Briefing the media about the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Bangladesh, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that both countries agreed to start a new area of cooperation in the Civil nuclear and space sectors.

Earlier in the day the Prime Minister visited the birthplace of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara and placed a wreath at his mausoleum to pay tribute to the father of the nation of Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina welcomed him at Tungipara. Prime Minister Modi visited the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira. He announced that a cyclone shelter cum community hall will be built at the temple for use by the people. He also visited Orakandi where he was given a community reception.

He paid respect at Harimandir in Orakandi and addressed the representatives of the Matua community. He announced upgrading of an existing middle school for girls and setting up of a primary school as well. Prime Minister Modi called upon the President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid before leaving for India.