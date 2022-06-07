FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jun 2022 12:19:46      انڈین آواز

India-Bangladesh Joint Military Exercise Sampriti commences at Jeshore

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The 10th edition of the Joint Military Exercise ‘Sampriti’ between the Armies of India and Bangladesh commenced on Monday, 5th June at Jeshore in Bangladesh. The exercise being conducted between June 5-16 will focus on joint counter terrorism, counter insurgency operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operation.

The exercise was inaugurated by General Officer Commanding (GOC) 55 Infantry Division and Area Commander Jessore Area Major General Md. Nurul Anwar. The Indian side is being led by Brigadier General Rupesh Shehgal of the Indian Army in the exercise.

India and Bangladesh have been conducting the bilateral exercise since 2010. It is an important bilateral military exercise to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. The exercise will be conducted as Command Post Exercise (CPX) and Field Training Exercise (FTX). Twenty officers from both the countries are participating in the Command Post Exercise (CPX) and 12 officers, 9 junior commissioned officers and 129 soldiers of other ranks are participating in the field training company Exercise (FTX), said a press release issued by the Bangladesh ISPR.

During the exercise, apart from the operational activities, a number of sports and social interactions will also be organised.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amit Shah inaugurates 4th edition of Khelo India Youth Games- 2021

AMN / SPORTS DESK Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games- ...

Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra leading in medal tally with 9 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals

AMN In the Khelo India Youth Games-2021 being hosted by Haryana, Maharashtra is leading in medal tally by w ...

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal wins 14th Roland Garros crown, beats Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 ￼

Rafael Nadal won 11 games on the row as he recovered from 1-3 down in the second set to beat 8th seed Casper R ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart