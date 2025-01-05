India-Bangladesh Exchange 185 Fishermen and Vessels

India and Bangladesh will complete the exchange 185 fishermen and their vessels detained in their respective countries today. Dhaka agreed to hand over 95 Indian fishermen to Indian authorities. In a reciprocal repatriation process, India too agreed to release 90 Bangladeshi fishermen detained in India.

The handing over event of fishermen is expected to be held today, at the International Maritime Border in the Bay of Bengal between the Coast Guards of two countries, according to the foreign ministry of Bangladesh release issued on Thursday.

Besides, two Bangladeshi fishing vessels detained in India and six Indian fishing boats detained in Bangladesh will also be exchanged.

Earlier on Thursday, Bangladeshi authorities released the 95 Indian fishermen, who were held in Bagerhat and Patuakhali District Jails, and handed them over to the Bangladesh Coast Guards to carry out the repatriation process. The 95 Indian fishermen were in Bangladeshi jails for more than two months.