The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India-Bangladesh Exchange 185 Fishermen and Vessels

Jan 5, 2025
India-Bangladesh to Exchange 185 Fishermen and Vessels Today at Bay of Bengal

India and Bangladesh will complete the exchange 185 fishermen and their vessels detained in their respective countries today. Dhaka agreed to hand over 95 Indian fishermen to Indian authorities. In a reciprocal repatriation process, India too agreed to release 90 Bangladeshi fishermen detained in India.

The handing over event of fishermen is expected to be held today, at the International Maritime Border in the Bay of Bengal between the Coast Guards of two countries, according to the foreign ministry of Bangladesh release issued on Thursday.

Besides, two Bangladeshi fishing vessels detained in India and six Indian fishing boats detained in Bangladesh will also be exchanged.

Earlier on Thursday, Bangladeshi authorities released the 95 Indian fishermen, who were held in Bagerhat and Patuakhali District Jails, and handed them over to the Bangladesh Coast Guards to carry out the repatriation process. The 95 Indian fishermen were in Bangladeshi jails for more than two months.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Italy’s Meloni pays surprise visit to Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Jan 5, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh cancels training for 50 judicial officials in India

Jan 5, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

ADB to provide $1b annually for Bangladesh’s development

Jan 5, 2025

You missed

DEFENCE

French Naval Ships Visit Kochi to Strengthen Indo-French Naval Collaboration

5 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Varun Tomar Wins National Shooting Championship Title in Men’s 10m Air Pistol

5 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC defeats Bengaluru FC by 2-1

5 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Cricket: Australia Clinches Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1, Qualifies for ICC World Test Championship

5 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment