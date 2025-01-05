Bangladesh cancels training for 50 judicial officials in India

AMN / WEB DESK

The government of Bangladesh today canceled a gazette allowing 50 judicial officials to take part in training courses in National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, and a state judicial academy in India.

Issued on December 30, 2024, the gazette had permitted 50 judicial officials to take part in the training courses from 10-20 February, 2025.

Training wing-1 of the Law and Justice Division today issued a notification, saying the gazette has been canceled as per the direction of Bangladesh Supreme Court.