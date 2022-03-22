India, Australia Review progress on various initiatives under Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at summit level

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison took stock of progress made on various initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the second India-Australia Virtual Summit held on Monday. The leaders discussed views on regional and international issues.

In his opening remarks at the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that in the last few years the relation between India and Australia have made remarkable progress. He said, both nations have very close cooperation in several areas including Trade and investment, Defense and security, education and innovation, science and technology.

Mr Modi said, the bilateral collaboration has also grown rapidly in many other areas, such as critical minerals, water management, renewable energy and Covid-19 research. He welcomed the announcement of the establishment of Center of Excellence for Critical and Emerging Technology Policy in Bangalore.

Mr Modi said, the conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, CECA will be important for our economic ties, economic revival and economic security. He said, on this agreement, significant progress has been made in a very short time. Mr Modi said, both the nation have also good cooperation in QUAD. He said, our collaboration reflects the commitment to free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison for taking the initiative to return ancient Indian antiquities. He said, many of the antiquities are over hundreds of years old which were taken out of the country illegally from the states like Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences on the destruction caused by severe flooding in New South Wales and Queensland, and the resultant loss of lives. He thanked Mr Morrison for taking care of the Indian community, including the Indian students, in Australia during Covid-19 pandemic.

Both the leaders also appreciated the increasing strategic convergence between the two countries as fellow democracies with shared values and common interests, which include a free, open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

A Joint Statement was issued on the occasion covering various aspects of the deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both sides also agreed to establish annual summits between the Prime Ministers under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, thus adding a special dimension to the bilateral relationship.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi after the Summit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, it was a very fruitful, constructive, and warm exchange of views. He said, the summit reflected the close ties that exist between both countries.

Mr Shringla said, both the leaders stressed on the high priority they attached to the bilateral relationship and the keen focus to further enhance the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. He said, the leaders exchanged perspectives about regional and multilateral matters and global issues of mutual interest including shared concerns such as terrorism.

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison took stock of progress made on various initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the second India-Australia Virtual Summit held on Monday. The leaders discussed views on regional and international issues.

In his opening remarks at the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that in the last few years the relation between India and Australia have made remarkable progress. He said, both nations have very close cooperation in several areas including Trade and investment, Defense and security, education and innovation, science and technology.

Mr Modi said, the bilateral collaboration has also grown rapidly in many other areas, such as critical minerals, water management, renewable energy and Covid-19 research. He welcomed the announcement of the establishment of Center of Excellence for Critical and Emerging Technology Policy in Bangalore.

Mr Modi said, the conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, CECA will be important for our economic ties, economic revival and economic security. He said, on this agreement, significant progress has been made in a very short time. Mr Modi said, both the nation have also good cooperation in QUAD. He said, our collaboration reflects the commitment to free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison for taking the initiative to return ancient Indian antiquities. He said, many of the antiquities are over hundreds of years old which were taken out of the country illegally from the states like Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences on the destruction caused by severe flooding in New South Wales and Queensland, and the resultant loss of lives. He thanked Mr Morrison for taking care of the Indian community, including the Indian students, in Australia during Covid-19 pandemic.

Both the leaders also appreciated the increasing strategic convergence between the two countries as fellow democracies with shared values and common interests, which include a free, open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

A Joint Statement was issued on the occasion covering various aspects of the deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both sides also agreed to establish annual summits between the Prime Ministers under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, thus adding a special dimension to the bilateral relationship.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi after the Summit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, it was a very fruitful, constructive, and warm exchange of views. He said, the summit reflected the close ties that exist between both countries.

Mr Shringla said, both the leaders stressed on the high priority they attached to the bilateral relationship and the keen focus to further enhance the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. He said, the leaders exchanged perspectives about regional and multilateral matters and global issues of mutual interest including shared concerns such as terrorism.