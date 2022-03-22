FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Mar 2022 03:25:36      انڈین آواز

India, Australia Review progress on various initiatives under Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at summit level

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison took stock of progress made on various initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the second India-Australia Virtual Summit held on Monday. The leaders discussed views on regional and international issues.

In his opening remarks at the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that in the last few years the relation between India and Australia have made remarkable progress. He said, both nations have very close cooperation in several areas including Trade and investment, Defense and security, education and innovation, science and technology.

Mr Modi said, the bilateral collaboration has also grown rapidly in many other areas, such as critical minerals, water management, renewable energy and Covid-19 research. He welcomed the announcement of the establishment of Center of Excellence for Critical and Emerging Technology Policy in Bangalore.

Mr Modi said, the conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, CECA will be important for our economic ties, economic revival and economic security. He said, on this agreement, significant progress has been made in a very short time. Mr Modi said, both the nation have also good cooperation in QUAD. He said, our collaboration reflects the commitment to free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison for taking the initiative to return ancient Indian antiquities. He said, many of the antiquities are over hundreds of years old which were taken out of the country illegally from the states like Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences on the destruction caused by severe flooding in New South Wales and Queensland, and the resultant loss of lives. He thanked Mr Morrison for taking care of the Indian community, including the Indian students, in Australia during Covid-19 pandemic.

Both the leaders also appreciated the increasing strategic convergence between the two countries as fellow democracies with shared values and common interests, which include a free, open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

A Joint Statement was issued on the occasion covering various aspects of the deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both sides also agreed to establish annual summits between the Prime Ministers under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, thus adding a special dimension to the bilateral relationship.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi after the Summit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, it was a very fruitful, constructive, and warm exchange of views. He said, the summit reflected the close ties that exist between both countries.

Mr Shringla said, both the leaders stressed on the high priority they attached to the bilateral relationship and the keen focus to further enhance the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. He said, the leaders exchanged perspectives about regional and multilateral matters and global issues of mutual interest including shared concerns such as terrorism.

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison took stock of progress made on various initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the second India-Australia Virtual Summit held on Monday. The leaders discussed views on regional and international issues.

In his opening remarks at the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that in the last few years the relation between India and Australia have made remarkable progress. He said, both nations have very close cooperation in several areas including Trade and investment, Defense and security, education and innovation, science and technology.

Mr Modi said, the bilateral collaboration has also grown rapidly in many other areas, such as critical minerals, water management, renewable energy and Covid-19 research. He welcomed the announcement of the establishment of Center of Excellence for Critical and Emerging Technology Policy in Bangalore.

Mr Modi said, the conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, CECA will be important for our economic ties, economic revival and economic security. He said, on this agreement, significant progress has been made in a very short time. Mr Modi said, both the nation have also good cooperation in QUAD. He said, our collaboration reflects the commitment to free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison for taking the initiative to return ancient Indian antiquities. He said, many of the antiquities are over hundreds of years old which were taken out of the country illegally from the states like Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences on the destruction caused by severe flooding in New South Wales and Queensland, and the resultant loss of lives. He thanked Mr Morrison for taking care of the Indian community, including the Indian students, in Australia during Covid-19 pandemic.

Both the leaders also appreciated the increasing strategic convergence between the two countries as fellow democracies with shared values and common interests, which include a free, open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

A Joint Statement was issued on the occasion covering various aspects of the deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both sides also agreed to establish annual summits between the Prime Ministers under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, thus adding a special dimension to the bilateral relationship.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi after the Summit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, it was a very fruitful, constructive, and warm exchange of views. He said, the summit reflected the close ties that exist between both countries.

Mr Shringla said, both the leaders stressed on the high priority they attached to the bilateral relationship and the keen focus to further enhance the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. He said, the leaders exchanged perspectives about regional and multilateral matters and global issues of mutual interest including shared concerns such as terrorism.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jehan Daruvala finishes second in the opening Sprint race in Bahrain

Harpal Singh Bedi  Jehan Daruvala  finished commendable  second in  season-opening round of the Formula ...

Jehan Daruvala commences  F2 campaign with podium finish

Harpal Singh Bedi  Jehan Daruvala commenced his  campaign for the Formula 2 title with a second-placed fi ...

Mandeep Singh’s goal helps India record  dramatic 4-3 win over Argentina in FIH Hockey Pro League

Harpal Singh Bedi Bhubaneswar , 20 March : Amid nerve wrecking tension and high drama  Mandeep Si ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart