India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 today: Spotlight on Hockey, Ravi Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat

Ravi Dahiya, Neeraj Chopra Book Final Berth; Lovlina Settles For Bronze; IND Women Hockey Team to Play For Bronze.

The Indian men’s hockey team will take on Germany in a bid to win a bronze medal while wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya will have his eyes set on India’s second individual gold when he takes on two-time world champion Zaur Uguev of the ROC in the gold medal match in the 57kg freestyle wrestling category.

The Men in Blue will face Germany in the men’s hockey bronze medal match with an aim to end their 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in hockey. Wrestlers Anshu Malik and Deepak Punia are still in medal contention and India can hope for at least two from wrestling with Dahiya already assured a medal and Phogat to start her Olympic campaign on Thursday.

India’s schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020 for 5th August, Thursday:

Golf: Aditi Ashok in Women's Round 2 at 5:55 AM

Men’s Hockey: India vs Germany in Men’s bronze medal match at 7:00 AM

Wrestling: Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova in women’s freestyle 57kg repechage at 7:37 AM

Golf: Diksha Dagar in Women’s Round 2 at 7:39 AM

Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Mattsson in women’s freestyle 53kg round of 16 at 8:00 AM