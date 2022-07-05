India-Armenia sign MoU on High Impact Community Development Projects in Armenia

WEB DESK

The eight-session of the India-Armenia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological, Cultural and Educational Cooperation was held in Yerevan yesterday.

Both sides discussed and reviewed the current state of cooperation in diverse fields such as trade, investments, health, tourism, infrastructure, culture, connectivity, information technology, agriculture, fintech, and education. India and Armenia also signed an MoU on High Impact Community Development Projects in Armenia with financial and technical assistance from India.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan led the Armenian delegation. The Indian delegation was led by Secretary (West), Sanjay Verma. Secretary (West) also called on Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan. He paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Later, he inaugurated a Mahatma Gandhi Auditorium at the Yerevan State Medical University along with the Rector of the University. He also interacted with Indian students studying at the University.