India and the EU take stock of ongoing negotiations

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The third High-Level Dialogue (HLD) between India and the European Union (EU) was held in New Delhi on Saturday. During the meeting,  Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis took stock of the ongoing three negotiations between India and the EU.

These negotiations consist of an India-EU Free Trade Agreement; a standalone Investment Protection Agreement; and a Geographical Indications Agreement. They acknowledged that both sides have made good progress in the same. The Ministers broadly discussed the market access issue of both sides and reviewed the progress made so far under the India-EU Trade and Technology Council. The upcoming MC-13 matters were also briefly discussed during the meeting. 

