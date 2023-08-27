India’s economy stands tall among top 10 economies: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK

The Government said today that India’s economy stands tall among the top 10 economies, showcasing its remarkable resilience and growth on the global stage. The Government released a graph comparing India’s GDP annual growth rate with the US, China, and other top economies in 2023.

The graph shows that India is on the top with a 5.90 per cent annual GDP growth rate followed by China with a 5.20 per cent growth rate, the US with a 1.60 per cent , Canada with a 1.50 per cent growth rate, and Japan with a 1.30 per cent GDP growth rate.