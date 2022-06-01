India and Pakistan hold routine talks on Permanent Indus Commission

AMN

The 118th meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) comprising of Indus Commissioners of India and Pakistan was held in New Delhi.

Ministry of External Affairs said, the meeting was held in a cordial manner. The Commission appreciated the commitment of the two sides to interact frequently and resolve issues through bilateral discussions under the Indus Water Treaty.

It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the PIC in Pakistan on mutually convenient dates.

During the two-day meeting, the Indian delegation was led by the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters AK Pal and the visiting Pakistan delegation was led by the Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah. During the meeting, the annual report of the PIC was finalised and signed.